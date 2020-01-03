Report: Wolves planning to raid London giants for free agent signing

Tariq Lamptey shone on his Premier League debut for Chelsea but could the Frank Lampard favourite be lured away by Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Chelsea could lose rising star Tariq Lamptey with Wolverhampton Wanderers aiming to raid Stamford Bridge for the young right-back, according to Goal.

It’s certainly been a busy couple of days for the London-born England U20 international. Few outside of Stamford Bridge knew anything about Lamptey this time last week, but after making his Premier League debut in the 2-1 win away at Arsenal, the diminutive teenager has now seen his immediate future called into question.

Goal reports that Wolves are hoping to lure Lamptey to Molineux with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain are also keen, having raided Chelsea for young goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in 2019.

Speaking to the Standard after Lamptey’s impressive cameo at the Emirates, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admitted that he was hoping to keep hold of the 5ft 4ins speedster.

"I'd seen him when I was doing my coaching badges and you do a lot of hours with the academy and youth team. I saw him train a lot and I know he has a different dimension as a right-sided wing-back,” Lampard said.

"He has pace, a low centre of gravity and can go by people. Of course he wants to work on his end product and all the last bits."

With Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James nailing down the right-back spot in recent months, however, Lamptey may feel that his development would be better suited by making the switch to the Black Country.

It is no secret that Wolves have been scouring the market for new right-backs for some time now and Lamptey’s mix of rapid pace and quality on the ball means he could be a perfect fit for Nuno Espirito Santo’s 3-5-2 formation.