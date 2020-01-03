Report: West Ham United want Steve Rowley

Steve Rowley is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United want to bring in former Arsenal chief scout Steve Rowley.

Rowley left Arsenal around two years ago and is available for West Ham, according to the report.

The report has stated that the 61-year-old has interest from other clubs in the Premier League and abroad, and that he is ready to take a role at a new team.

The Telegraph has claimed that West Ham are planning to replace director of football Mario Husillos with Rowley.

Climbing up the Premier League table

West Ham returned to winning ways on New Year’s Day when they got the better of Bournemouth 4-0 at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

It was David Moyes’s first game in charge of the Hammers on his return to the London Stadium.

The performance of the West Ham players against the Cherries was very good, and Moyes will hope that the team maintain this high level.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 22 points from 20 matches, just two points above the relegation zone.