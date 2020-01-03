Quick links

Report: West Ham United offered Asmir Begovic

Subhankar Mondal
Asmir Begovic, Mark Travers, Artur Boruc and Aaron Ramsdale of Bournemouth during a pre-season training session at Vitality Stadium on August 01, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth-owned goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been linked with West Ham United.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during a pre-season training session at Vitality Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Asmir Begovic on loan from Bournemouth.

Begovic has been on loan at Qarabag FK from Premier League club Bournemouth for the first part of the season.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international goalkeeper, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017, reportedly wants to return to the top flight of English football for the second half of the campaign.

 

According to Sky Sports, a number of clubs in the Championship want the 32-year-old, who has been offered to West Ham.

West Ham manager David Moyes reportedly wants to sign a new goalkeeper, with Lukasz Fabianski having only recovered from injury and question marks over Roberto and David Martin.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Begovic knows the Premier League inside out, and the 32-year-old would be a very good short-term signing for West Ham.

The former Stoke City star will compete with Fabianski and will also give Moyes a valid option on the substitutes’ bench.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on August 21, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

