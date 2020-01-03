Report: West Ham United offered Asmir Begovic

Bournemouth-owned goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been linked with West Ham United.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Asmir Begovic on loan from Bournemouth.

Begovic has been on loan at Qarabag FK from Premier League club Bournemouth for the first part of the season.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international goalkeeper, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017, reportedly wants to return to the top flight of English football for the second half of the campaign.

According to Sky Sports, a number of clubs in the Championship want the 32-year-old, who has been offered to West Ham.

West Ham manager David Moyes reportedly wants to sign a new goalkeeper, with Lukasz Fabianski having only recovered from injury and question marks over Roberto and David Martin.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Begovic knows the Premier League inside out, and the 32-year-old would be a very good short-term signing for West Ham.

The former Stoke City star will compete with Fabianski and will also give Moyes a valid option on the substitutes’ bench.