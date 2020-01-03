Report: West Ham and Spurs target Layvin Kurzawa wants Juventus move

Should the two London clubs look elsewhere at this point?

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa has offered himself to Italian champions Juventus.

The experienced French full-back isn't in PSG boss Thomas Tuchel's plans anymore having started just six games in all competitions this season. Foot Mercato revealed last month that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham were looking at the possibility of signing Kurzawa but the Frenchman looks to prefer a move to Juventus.

Kurzawa has just six months left on his current deal at PSG. The 27-year-old has been with the French champions since the summer of 2015 and has won 13 trophies in France so far. Now unwanted, he would fit Tottenham really well considering their woes at left-back but they will have to work hard to get the deal done.

The report claims that Juventus have no plans of forking out cash to sign the Frenchman in the window. The Italian champions have a very good relationship with their French counterparts but Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici has plans to fill other gaps in the squad before considering Kurzawa.

This opens up a window of opportunity for both Tottenham and West Ham but they will have to convince Kurzawa to change his mind and PSG to accept their bids. Spurs should be the favourites if a bid was to be made considering where they are in the league table and in Europe.

West Ham don't really need another left-back unless one of theirs is leaving in this window. Both Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku have had decent seasons so far and are both good enough for the club. Missing out on Kurzawa shouldn't be that big of a loss for the Irons but it is a golden opportunity for Jose Mourinho to get a cut-price deal before the end of this month.