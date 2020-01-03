Report: Tottenham lead Arsenal in race to sign £12.8m, seven-time title winner

Arsenal are not the only Premier League giant targeting Bayern Munich's Bundesliga winner Jerome Boateng - Jose Mourinho wants him at Spurs too.

Tottenham Hotspur are leading Arsenal in the race to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng, according to Bleacher Report.

Is there a more typically Jose Mourinho signing than a giant of a defender with seven league titles under his belt? Spurs’ Portuguese tactician is a man for the here and now and, while 31-year-old Boateng is far from a long-term solution, that will not bother a coach who lives so relentlessly in the present.

Sky claimed on Thursday that Arsenal have held talks with Bayern about a potential £12.8 million deal for the 2014 World Cup winner but it seems that Boateng is more likely to join their bitter North London neighbours as it stands.

Bleacher Report claims that Tottenham are further ahead in the race.

It is no secret that Mourinho is a big fan of the one-time Manchester City stopper, having tried and failed to bring Boateng back to the North West during his time at Old Trafford. Speaking to Bild, Boateng admitted that he phoned Mourinho to personally reject a potential move to Manchester United.

18 months on, it seems that Boateng might have changed his tune regarding a return to England after making just eight Bundesliga starts all season.

On paper, Boateng could be an inspired addition to a Spurs defence which has looked worryingly suspect since Mourinho took over in November. But the ageing German is a shadow of his former self and it remains to be seen whether he still has the pace or the strength to thrive in England.