Report: Tottenham Hotspur want £4m for Cameron Carter-Vickers

Subhankar Mondal
Cameron Carter-Vickers, now back at Tottenham Hotspur from Stoke City, has been linked with Derby County.

According to The Derby Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur want £4 million as transfer fee to sell Cameron Carter-Vickers in the January transfer widow.

Carter-Vickers has returned to Tottenham after the North London outfit decided to recall the defender from his loan spell at Stoke City.

The 22-year-old central defender joined the Potters on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019, but lack of regular playing time has seen Spurs recall the youngster.

 

According to WhoScored, the USA international made just 12 appearances in the Championship for Stoke.

The Guardian has claimed that Tottenham plan to send the defender out on loan to Derby County in the January transfer window, with The Derby Telegraph reporting that Spurs are also ready to sell him and are looking for £4m as transfer fee.

No future at Tottenham Hotspur?

Carter-Vickers is a good defender, but the USA international has failed to break into the Tottenham first team.

Having already had loan spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke, it is hard to see the 22-year-old have a long-term future at Tottenham.

