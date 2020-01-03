Report: Tottenham star set for £21.5m bid, in line for more than double current wages

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is contracted to Jose Mourinho's side only until the end of the season - will Spurs lose him in 2020?

With the January transfer window open, the future of Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is currently the subject of much speculation due to his current contract situation at Spurs.

The 27-year-old, who was already linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, has had a fairly mixed first half of the 2019-20 season, with three goals and three assists in 23 games in all competitions, and just nine Premier League starts (Transfermarkt).

Eriksen's Spurs contract is due to expire at the end of the season and there has been no update from him about his future - and with the transfer window opening soon, the £12.2million man (Transfermarkt) could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

The Daily Star previously reported that Tottenham would accept £25million for the attacking midfielder in the January transfer window, while new Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho claimed that he’s had “private conversations” with Eriksen about his future (The Mirror).

The latest report about the Dane's future comes from Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, which links him with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, and the Nerazzurri are reportedly preparing a bid of 25 million Euros (around £21.5million).

In addition, Inter are reported to be preparing a wage packet similar to that of Romelu Lukaku - up to 10 million Euros per year, which works out as around £8.5million per year, or around £163,500 per week - more than double his current wages of £75,000 per week (Spotrac).

Manchester United also continue to be linked with Eriksen, The Telegraph reporting late last month that they are ready to wait until the end of the season to land him on a free transfer.