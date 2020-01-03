Report: 22-year-old once on Spurs radar at £44m now available at knock-down price

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in Cengiz Under in the summer - could Jose Mourinho's Spurs make another attempt in January now he's said to be available?

Cengiz Under, a player who Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly linked with a few years ago and again last summer, has been made available for a January move by current club Roma, according to a report in Calciomercato.

The Turkey international was originally said to be on Tottenham's radar before moving to Italy, with Ajansspor reporting two years ago that a move to North London was apparently close and, according to Turkish Football, Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs reportedly tried to make contact with Roma in June.

The report added that Arsenal had also contacted the Serie A side to sound out a move for Under, and that Roma valued him at around £44million, but on 15 August, the Serie A club confirmed that he had penned a new contract until 2023, seemingly putting an end to speculation.

Since then, however, things don't seem to have gone to plan for Under amid injury issues, a loss of form and falling out of contention with Paulo Fonseca, culminating in just 10 appearances all season and five minutes of league action from the last three matchdays (Transfermarkt).

The Calciomercato report claims that, while the 22-year-old hasn't been transfer listed, he is no longer seen as "untransferable" by Roma, who have set a price tag of between 35 and 40 million Euros - approximately £29.8million to £34million, a knock-down price compared to what was reported just a few months ago.

While Under may have fallen out of favour at Roma, he is undoubtedly a talented player, already capped 20 times for Turkey, and he has age on his side - would Jose Mourinho be the right man to restore him to form and get the best out of him like he's done with Dele Alli in such a short space of time?