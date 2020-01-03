Report: Club looking to offload £102m Spurs summer target, listening to offers

Tottenham Hotspur were reported to be interested in the 20-year-old's services in the summer - can Jose Mourinho bring him to Spurs this year?

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the report claiming that Benfica are listening to offers for Gedson Fernandes, a player previously linked with Spurs.

The Portugal international, 20, has featured eight times this season for the Primeira Liga side but not has not played in their last seven games, and is thought to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

According to Sky Sports News, Fernandes' representatives have been to the United Kingdom and have spoken to four Premier League clubs, and while they have not been named, it is believed that Manchester United are interested in the player.

A report in CM Jornal from the end of last season claimed that Spurs were looking to make a £38.5million bid for Fernandes in the summer, while fellow Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers were also in the hunt for the European Under-17 champion.

Back to the Sky Sports News report, Fernandes' release clause is believed to be £102million, but Benfica have reportedly conceded that they will not get that kind of money for an out-of-favour player, and are apparently looking to loan him out for 18 months with an option to buy.

Fernandes came through the ranks at Benfica and enjoyed a great breakthrough season in 2018-19, making 46 appearances, scoring three goals and providing six assists (Transfermarkt), playing across the whole of midfield, and winning the Primeira Liga title last term.