Report: Southampton and Crystal Palace can sign Champions League flyer for just £7.5m

Joakim Maehle's swashbuckling Genk displays have reportedly caught the eye of Premier League duo Palace and Southampton.

Genk defender Joakim Maehle is available for a bargain £7.5 million fee during the January transfer window with Southampton and Crystal Palace both interested, according to Voetbal Primeur.

The Danish right-back might have been overshadowed at Genk by the likes of Sander Berge and the prolific Mbwana Samatta but, like his coveted team-mates, Maehle is hardly short of suitors on English shores.

Sky Sports claims that Crystal Palace and Southampton are both interested in a man who helped Genk win the Belgian top flight last season and caught the eye during the Champions League group stages.

And, according to reports coming out of Europe today, it will take just £7.5 million to convince Genk to part with one of their key players.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Southampton since the summer and he could potentially replace Portugal international Cedric Soares, whose contract expires in July, at St Mary’s. Like Cedric, Maehle is an attack minded full-back who should perfectly suit Ralph Hasenhuttl’s preferred counter attacking style.

Maehle has produced 14 assists for Genk since the start of last season.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, failed to adequately replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer as links with Timothy Castagne, James Justin and co came to nothing. Maehle, however, would give Roy Hodgson’s side far more balance and pace on the right-hand side and looks a snip at £7.5 million.