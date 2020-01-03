Quick links

Report: Southampton and Crystal Palace can sign Champions League flyer for just £7.5m

Danny Owen
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates at the final whistle during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on January 19, 2019 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joakim Maehle's swashbuckling Genk displays have reportedly caught the eye of Premier League duo Palace and Southampton.

Joakim Maehle of KRC Genk during the UEFA Europa League match between Genk v Besiktas at the Cristal Arena on November 8, 2018 in Genk Belgium

Genk defender Joakim Maehle is available for a bargain £7.5 million fee during the January transfer window with Southampton and Crystal Palace both interested, according to Voetbal Primeur.

The Danish right-back might have been overshadowed at Genk by the likes of Sander Berge and the prolific Mbwana Samatta but, like his coveted team-mates, Maehle is hardly short of suitors on English shores.

Sky Sports claims that Crystal Palace and Southampton are both interested in a man who helped Genk win the Belgian top flight last season and caught the eye during the Champions League group stages.

 

And, according to reports coming out of Europe today, it will take just £7.5 million to convince Genk to part with one of their key players.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Southampton since the summer and he could potentially replace Portugal international Cedric Soares, whose contract expires in July, at St Mary’s. Like Cedric, Maehle is an attack minded full-back who should perfectly suit Ralph Hasenhuttl’s preferred counter attacking style.

Joakim Maehle of KRC Genk battles for possession with James Milner of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 05,...

Maehle has produced 14 assists for Genk since the start of last season.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, failed to adequately replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer as links with Timothy Castagne, James Justin and co came to nothing. Maehle, however, would give Roy Hodgson’s side far more balance and pace on the right-hand side and looks a snip at £7.5 million.

Joakim Maehle Pedersen forward of Genk battles for the ball with Bruno Godeau defender of Mouscron and Nikola Gulan defender of Mouscron during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC...

