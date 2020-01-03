Quick links

Report: Max Aarons valued at £30m amid Tottenham Hotspur, Everton interest

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Max Aarons of Norwich City.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United all are interested in signing Max Aarons from Norwich City in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Everton and West Ham have expressed their interest in securing the services of the 19-year-old right-back this month.

Arsenal made an enquiry for the teenager this week, but Spurs remain favourites to land the youngster, according to the report.

 

It has also been claimed that a transfer fee of £30 million will be enough for Norwich to cash in on the teenager, who does not want to play in the Championship again, with the Canaries stuck at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment.

Promising talent

Aarons is only 19 years of age, but it is clear that he is a very talented and promising young right-back who has a bright future ahead.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international has made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Norwich so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the teenager scored two goals and provided six assists in 41 Championship games for the Canaries.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

