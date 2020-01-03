Report: Jose Mourinho keen on Premier League star... but he's a big Arsenal fan

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, who supports Arsenal.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Arsenal-supporting Todd Cantwell from Norwich City in January.

Cantwell has impressed in a Norwich shirt this term, with his dribbling ability coming to the fore in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has netted six goals and claimed two assists from attacking midfield at Norwich, which gives him exactly the same record that Dele Alli has at Tottenham.

Spurs have been alerted to the youngster’s potential now according to the latest reports, with Jose Mourinho’s side keeping a keen eye on the Norwich man.

Whether Spurs will now make a bid in January remains to be seen, but they are aware of Cantwell’s ability.

Norwich will surely want to keep hold of Cantwell for the full season, as they battle against the drop in the Premier League, and have slapped a £30 million price-tag on the playmaker.

Tottenham, though, may feel that increasing their creative midfield options is key, especially if Christian Eriksen does depart this month.

One potential issue for Spurs is that Cantwell has already declared himself a 'loyal Arsenal fan' on Twitter. The Pink'Un have also reported on Cantwell's Arsenal allegiances.

And if any transfer was to go ahead Spurs would have to hope that Cantwell put his club loyalties to one side to sign for Arsenal's biggest rivals.