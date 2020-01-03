Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City

Premier League

Report: Jose Mourinho keen on Premier League star... but he's a big Arsenal fan

John Verrall
Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on January 17, 2018 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, who supports Arsenal.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Rotherham United at Carrow Road on December 01, 2018 in Norwich, England.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Arsenal-supporting Todd Cantwell from Norwich City in January.

Cantwell has impressed in a Norwich shirt this term, with his dribbling ability coming to the fore in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has netted six goals and claimed two assists from attacking midfield at Norwich, which gives him exactly the same record that Dele Alli has at Tottenham.

Spurs have been alerted to the youngster’s potential now according to the latest reports, with Jose Mourinho’s side keeping a keen eye on the Norwich man.

 

Whether Spurs will now make a bid in January remains to be seen, but they are aware of Cantwell’s ability.

Norwich will surely want to keep hold of Cantwell for the full season, as they battle against the drop in the Premier League, and have slapped a £30 million price-tag on the playmaker.

28th August 2018, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales; Carabao Cup football 2nd round, Cardiff City versus Norwich City; Todd Cantwell of Norwich City shrugs off the challenge from Loic...

Tottenham, though, may feel that increasing their creative midfield options is key, especially if Christian Eriksen does depart this month.

One potential issue for Spurs is that Cantwell has already declared himself a 'loyal Arsenal fan' on Twitter. The Pink'Un have also reported on Cantwell's Arsenal allegiances.

And if any transfer was to go ahead Spurs would have to hope that Cantwell put his club loyalties to one side to sign for Arsenal's biggest rivals.  

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch