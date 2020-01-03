Report: Frank Lampard doesn’t want Aston Villa target Michy Batshuayi to leave Chelsea

Aston Villa reportedly want Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard does not want to let Aston Villa target Michy Batshuayi leave in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Villa are interested in signing Batshuayi on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea this month.

The report has also claimed that Dean Smith’s side have made an enquiry regarding the availability of the Belgium international.

Goal.com has added that Chelsea manager Lampard does not want to part company with the 26-year-old this month.

Chelsea stay?

Batshuayi has not been a regular at Chelsea since his move to the Blues back in 2016, and the Belgian is not getting much playing time this season.

According to WhoScored, the former Marseille striker has played just 119 minutes in the Premier League and only 85 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues so far this season.

With Chelsea aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and also in the Champions League knockout stages, it would make sense to be part of such a team instead of joining a Villa side fighting for survival in the top flight of English football, although he will also have to consider that he will get much more playing time at Villa Park.