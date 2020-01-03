Quick links

Report explains how Harry Kane is feeling about Tottenham injury

Tottenham star could be out for several weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is worried he could be out for a while, The Telegraph report.

Kane left Southampton's stadium on crutches after limping off in the 1-0 defeat.

Spurs are anxiously waiting on a scan which will detail how long Kane must spend on the sidelines.

 

The Sun report Kane could face four to six weeks out, making him 'touch and go' for the club's Champions League last 16 tie with RB Leipzig.

Kane is usually optimistic about his injuries, and his reported pessimism about this latest one is not a good sign.

Tottenham do not have many options to back up Kane, and will need to move Lucas Moura or Heung Min Son out of position to cover.

It is unlikely that Jose Mourinho will give teenager Troy Parrott a run of games up front over a sustained period, despite his obvious talent.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

