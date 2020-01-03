Report: Everton interested in Cagliari defender Ragnar Klavan

Everton reportedly want Ragnar Klavan of Cagliari.

According to Blogcagliaricalcio1920.net, Everton are interested in signing former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan from Cagliari in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has specifically requested the Toffees to secure the services of the Estonia international defender this month.

The report has claimed that the Toffees have not made a formal offer, but the 34-year-old is aware of the interest from the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool spell

Klavan knows all about the Premier League, having been on the books of Liverpool from the summer of 2016 until the summer of 2018.

The defender failed to make a huge impact during his time at Anfield, as he managed just 16 starts in the Premier League in 2017-18 and only 15 starts in the league in 2016-17, according to WhoScored.

Back in November 2018, the defender told Goal.com that he “did not intend to leave Liverpool”, but suggested that Cagliari’s offer was too tempting to ignore.

Ancelotti will know all about Klavan from his time as manager of Napoli in Italy, and the former Chelsea boss could get the best out of the defender in English football.