Report: Everton interested in Cagliari defender Ragnar Klavan

Ragnar Klavan of Cagliari Calcio competes for the ball with Stefano Okaka of Udinese Calcio during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Friuli on...
Everton reportedly want Ragnar Klavan of Cagliari.

Ragnar Klavan #17 of Liverpool passes against the Manchester United during first half of the International Champions Cup 2018 at Michigan Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

According to Blogcagliaricalcio1920.net, Everton are interested in signing former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan from Cagliari in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has specifically requested the Toffees to secure the services of the Estonia international defender this month.

The report has claimed that the Toffees have not made a formal offer, but the 34-year-old is aware of the interest from the Merseyside outfit.

 

Liverpool spell

Klavan knows all about the Premier League, having been on the books of Liverpool from the summer of 2016 until the summer of 2018.

The defender failed to make a huge impact during his time at Anfield, as he managed just 16 starts in the Premier League in 2017-18 and only 15 starts in the league in 2016-17, according to WhoScored.

Back in November 2018, the defender told Goal.com that he “did not intend to leave Liverpool”, but suggested that Cagliari’s offer was too tempting to ignore.

Ancelotti will know all about Klavan from his time as manager of Napoli in Italy, and the former Chelsea boss could get the best out of the defender in English football.

Ragnar Klavan of Cagliari Calcio competes for the ball with Joaquin Correa of SS lazio during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and SS Lazio at Sardegna Arena on December 16, 2019...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

