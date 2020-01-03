Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace enquire about in-demand £3.5m player, official approach from another club

Crystal Palace and Swansea City are reportedly interested in Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion competes for the ball with Kasey Palmer of Bristol City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol...

According to The Bristol Post, Crystal Palace and Swansea City are interested in signing Kasey Palmer from Bristol City in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Swansea have made an official approach for the former Chelsea midfielder.

Premier League club Palace have enquired about the situation of the former England Under-21 international, with another team from the English top flight and a Bundesliga outfit interested in the 23-year-old, according to the report.

 

It has been claimed that Palmer is not happy at his current lack of playing time at City and is open to leaving the Championship club in the January transfer window.

Stats

Palmer joined City from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3.5 million after a loan spell at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

So far this season, the 23-year-old midfielder has made 11 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Championship for City, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Kasey Palmer of Bristol City and Tom Barkhuizen of Preston North End compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Bristol City at Deepdale on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

