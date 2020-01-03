Report: Chelsea now 'almost certain' to bid for Premier League star

Chelsea are reportedly set to make an offer for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his side.

According to Bleacher Report, Chelsea have handed Frank Lampard a £180 million transfer budget for January.

Lampard has not been able to make transfer at Chelsea to date, but their embargo has now been lifted.

Lampard is eager to strengthen his squad at Stamford Bridge, and has a huge budget to do so.

Chelsea are particularly interested in signing a striker and a centre-back, with a number of targets on their wishlist.

The report claims that Chelsea are ‘almost certainly’ going to bid for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

Chelsea can buy Ake back for £40 million due to a clause that they put in the deal when they originally sold the Dutchman.

The Blues have looked shaky at the back at times this term, and there is a feeling that Ake could help them tighten up.

The centre-back has been one of Bournemouth’s standout players, and for £40 million he could represent a great value for money signing for Lampard’s men.