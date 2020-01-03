Quick links

Report: Chelsea now 'almost certain' to bid for Premier League star

Frank Lampard the head coach
Chelsea are reportedly set to make an offer for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his side.

Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on January 01, 2020 in...

According to Bleacher Report, Chelsea have handed Frank Lampard a £180 million transfer budget for January.

Lampard has not been able to make transfer at Chelsea to date, but their embargo has now been lifted.

Lampard is eager to strengthen his squad at Stamford Bridge, and has a huge budget to do so.

 

Chelsea are particularly interested in signing a striker and a centre-back, with a number of targets on their wishlist.

The report claims that Chelsea are ‘almost certainly’ going to bid for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

Chelsea can buy Ake back for £40 million due to a clause that they put in the deal when they originally sold the Dutchman.

Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

The Blues have looked shaky at the back at times this term, and there is a feeling that Ake could help them tighten up.

The centre-back has been one of Bournemouth’s standout players, and for £40 million he could represent a great value for money signing for Lampard’s men.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

