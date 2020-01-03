Report: 21-year-old striker linked with Spurs last summer is wanted by three other Premier League sides

Tottenham Hotspur were said to be one of several top Premier League sides interested in Fedor Chalov's services last summer.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur summer target Fedor Chalov is believed to be on the radar of three other Premier League sides this month, according to a Sky Sports News report.

The 21-year-old striker has come up through the CSKA Moscow ranks, having been with them since 2006, and he's now become a first-team star in the Russian capital.

A report in The Mirror last July claimed that Tottenham were one of numerous clubs - along with Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United - said to covet his services.

Nothing came of the report and Chalov ended up staying at CSKA, clocking up five goals and four assists in 19 Russian Premier Liga appearances this term, according to Transfermarkt.

Sky Sports News claims that Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace - the latter having tried their luck and seeing a bid rejected in the summer - are interested in the Russia international's services this January.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Chalov, who is reportedly highly thought of by compatriot and Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

A separate report in the Evening Standard claims that Frank Lampard's charges are looking at Chalov in wake of Lyon issuing a hands-off warning about Moussa Dembele, while also stating £23million was the Palace bid turned down by the Russian club last year.

With Harry Kane having suffered a tear in his left hamstring and potentially facing a long layoff, this could potentially prompt the Tottenham board and new head coach Jose Mourinho to seek attacking reinforcements this month.