Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Everton

Premier League

Report: Carlo Ancelotti giving edge to Everton over winger Tottenham Hotspur also want

Subhankar Mondal
Cengiz Under of AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League match between AS Roma and Wolfsberger AC at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 12 December 2019.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton reportedly want Cengiz Under of AS Roma.

Roma football player Cengiz Under during the match Roma-Wolfsberger in the Olimpic stadium. Rome

Cengiz Under is one of the most promising young wingers in Europe, and there is no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton are reported to be interested in the AS Roma star.

AreaNapoli has claimed that Villa want the 22-year-old, while according to Bleacher Report, Tottenham have already made contact regarding signing Under from Roma in the January transfer window.

The report has also claimed that Everton have asked about the terms, with the Italian club willing to sell the 22-year-old for €40 million (£34.14 million).

 

Bleacher Report has also claimed that there is a feeling in the Under camp that Everton’s project under manager Carlo Ancelotti would be “ideal” for the Turkey international.

Stats

Under has made three starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Roma so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, and he has also played 99 minutes in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 17 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Roma, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Cengiz Under of AS Roma looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League match between AS Roma and Wolfsberger AC at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 12 December 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch