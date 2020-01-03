Report: Besiktas to open talks with Liverpool over new Loris Karius loan deal

Loris Karius is on loan at Besiktas from Liverpool at the moment.

According to Fanatik, Besiktas want to keep Loris Karius on loan from Liverpool for the 2020-21 campaign.

Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

The Turkish giants reportedly want to keep the goalkeeper on loan for next season well, as they do not have the money to pay the €8 million (£6.81m) needed to make the deal permanent.

It has also been claimed that Karius is open to the idea of turning out for Besiktas next season, and that the Turkish club will open talks with Liverpool in the coming days.

No Liverpool future?

Karius is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2021, and it is hard to see the goalkeeper have a future at Anfield given his major mistakes on the pitch in the past.

Alisson is the first-choice goalkeeper at Anfield, and 26-year-old Karius is unlikely to be happy to play second fiddle to the Brazilian.