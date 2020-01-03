Quick links

Premier League

Report: Besiktas to open talks with Liverpool over new Loris Karius loan deal

Subhankar Mondal
Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts after losing the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loris Karius is on loan at Besiktas from Liverpool at the moment.

Loris Karius of Besiktas reactsduring Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

According to Fanatik, Besiktas want to keep Loris Karius on loan from Liverpool for the 2020-21 campaign.

Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

The Turkish giants reportedly want to keep the goalkeeper on loan for next season well, as they do not have the money to pay the €8 million (£6.81m) needed to make the deal permanent.

 

It has also been claimed that Karius is open to the idea of turning out for Besiktas next season, and that the Turkish club will open talks with Liverpool in the coming days.

No Liverpool future?

Karius is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2021, and it is hard to see the goalkeeper have a future at Anfield given his major mistakes on the pitch in the past.

Alisson is the first-choice goalkeeper at Anfield, and 26-year-old Karius is unlikely to be happy to play second fiddle to the Brazilian.

Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch