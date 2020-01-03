Report: Arsenal target Premier League defender after injury blow, but Chelsea can swoop

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake after a season-ending injury for Calum Chambers.

It's claimed that the Gunners are looking at a number of defenders after losing Chambers, with Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig and Juventus man Daniele Rugani on the radar.

Arsenal are also keen on Ake though, identifying the Dutchman as a potential signing despite Chelsea's interest in landing him.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause in Ake's deal having sold him to Bournemouth in 2017, and that means the Blues can swoop in if Arsenal do make a move.

Ake, 24, is currently out with a hamstring injury but will be back soon, and the Cherries will be desperate not to lose him given their woes at the moment.

Arsenal need to think about a long-term partner for William Saliba, and it's fair to say that the prospect of a partnership with Ake sounds great.

Saliba is big, strong and dominant in the air, whilst Ake is smaller, quicker and technically-gifted, whilst the blend of right-footer and left-footer seems ideal.

That's what Mikel Arteta worked with at Manchester City as left-footed Aymeric Laporte was partnered by Nicolas Otamendi or John Stones, and he may try to replicate that with a move for Ake – but Chelsea could yet spoil their plans.