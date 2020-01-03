Report: Ajax back off Tottenham's Vertonghen over wages

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is wanted by Ajax.

Reports in Holland have shed light on Ajax's pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf report Ajax did indeed make an approach for the centre-back they sold to Spurs in 2012.

His contract expires in June and he has not yet followed Toby Alderweireld in penning an extension.

His intentions are unclear so far, and he is not giving Ajax any encouragement.

De Telegraaf report Vertonghen's wage demands have put Ajax off at this time, along with Tottenham's desire to recoup the £12 million they paid for him.

Ajax view the overall package as too costly for a 32-year-old who has no re-sale value.

They are reportedly happy to place their trust in 20-year-old Perr Schurrs, for now, until Tottenham reduce their asking price or Vertonghen drops his wage demands.

The report is unclear whether Ajax are willing to consider him on a free transfer in the summer.