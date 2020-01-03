Quick links

Report: Ajax back off Tottenham's Vertonghen over wages

Dan Coombs
Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 1, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is wanted by Ajax.

Reports in Holland have shed light on Ajax's pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf report Ajax did indeed make an approach for the centre-back they sold to Spurs in 2012.

His contract expires in June and he has not yet followed Toby Alderweireld in penning an extension.

 

His intentions are unclear so far, and he is not giving Ajax any encouragement.

De Telegraaf report Vertonghen's wage demands have put Ajax off at this time, along with Tottenham's desire to recoup the £12 million they paid for him.

Ajax view the overall package as too costly for a 32-year-old who has no re-sale value.

They are reportedly happy to place their trust in 20-year-old Perr Schurrs, for now, until Tottenham reduce their asking price or Vertonghen drops his wage demands.

The report is unclear whether Ajax are willing to consider him on a free transfer in the summer.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

