'Really good player': Team-mate claims reported Rangers target is worth £2m minimum

Steven Gerrard's Rangers have been tipped to raid Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen for Lewis Ferguson - if Glen Kamara leaves Ibrox in January.

Rangers target Lewis Ferguson is worth at least £2 million and is capable of playing at ‘whatever level he wants’, Aberdeen team-mate Funso Ojo has told the Scottish Sun.

With both his father than his uncle having represented the Glasgow giants with distinction, reports have suggested that young Lewis could soon follow in the footsteps of Gers legends Derek and Barry and bring the Ferguson family name back to Ibrox.

The Scotland U20 international shot to fame with the winning goal against Steven Gerrard’s side in the Scottish League Cup semi-final in the autumn of 2018 and has gone from strength to strength since, catching the eye with his physical and technical gifts.

Aberdeen paid just £200,000 to snatch Ferguson away from Hamilton Academical and Ojo is confident that his tenacious team-mate is worth a whole lot more less than two years on.

“Fergie has a really good chance of having a successful career. The gaffer told me he signed him for only £200,000, and my first thought was that you’d have a £2million profit right away if you want to sell him!” said the former Scunthorpe United ace.

“Fergie is a really good player and he can play at whatever level he wants. He has age on his side and he is a Scottish international already, so I don’t see why any club wouldn’t take him.

“Fergie has all the attributes you need to play in England, he definitely has.”

The Sun claims that Rangers’ sporting director Ross Wilson has identified Ferguson as a potential successor to Glen Kamara and, with interest rising in the fabulous Fin this month, Aberdeen should perhaps be bracing themselves for offers.

Classy and combative, Ferguson has produced 10 goals and 14 assists since the start of last season. Kamara, meanwhile, has tallied two goals and six assists in the last 18 months.

And while he is not quite the finished product just yet, Gerrard would love to get his hands on a youngster who looks every inch a Rangers player.