Our view: Tottenham Hotspur should pursue Edinson Cavani

Tottenham Hotspur should enter the race for Edinson Cavani.

An injury to Harry Kane should push Tottenham Hotspur to enter the race for Edinson Cavani.

Cavani's contract at PSG expires in the summer, leading to the French side considering offers for him this month.

Atletico Madrid are interested, with PSG said to be demanding just £8.5 million for the Uruguayan, The Mail report.

At 32, Cavani is not without his faults. He is a striker on the decline, untested in England, and is often wasteful.

But he still has a deadly eye for goal, netting 23 times last season. A lack of opportunities has seen him score only three goals this season. A move is needed.

It is a lot easier to see Jose Mourinho trusting Cavani than it is to see him putting his faith in 17-year-old Troy Parrott.

That might be the wrong choice, but its the way it is. This is a deal which should appeal to Mourinho.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy should be tempted too. It's the type of deal which would help generate excitement and buzz about the club, and continue to sell tickets. It will certainly help their Champions League prospects.

Cavani is a fan of Mourinho, telling The Guardian back in 2013: "The Special One? It would be a pleasure to be managed by someone like him."

Even with Kane fit, Cavani is an ideal striker to share the burden. He has become used to dealing with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Having to compete with just one forward would be better for him.

And he has proven at PSG previously, and at Napoli, that he is capable of leading the line on his own, boasting 196 club career goals.

Wages might be an issue. Cavani will have to take a drop, but he was always going to have to do so at his next club after PSG. Tottenham made a statement by offering Tangy Ndombele a contract worth £200,000 per week, that they are able and willing to break free from their previously constraining wage structure.

A short two-year deal for Cavani could be the ideal move for Cavani, who PSG paid £55 million for six years ago.

It is about time Tottenham signed a proven striker to cover for Harry Kane. This is a move which Mourinho would surely sign off on in an instant.