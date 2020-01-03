‘On another level’: Some Liverpool fans cannot contain themselves over ‘an unbelievable player’

Jordan Henderson played well for Liverpool against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jordan Henderson against Sheffield United.

Henderson was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against United at Anfield on Thursday evening.

The former Sunderland midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 2-0.

The England international was superb in the middle of the park, as he drove the team forward, worked hard and stopped the opposition.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old midfielder took one shot, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, took 138 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and one interception.

Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Henderson and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Henderson has been world class tonight. — Phil the LFC Fan (@PhilTheLFCFan) January 2, 2020

Immense game from Jordan Henderson today #livshu #lfc — Bård Anders Hagen (@BaardAH) January 2, 2020

Henderson is low key an unbelievable player



World Class — Gas..... (@GasLFC) January 2, 2020

Henderson & Wijnaldum have been excellent in midfield this evening. Must be said. — Nina_LFC (@Nina_LFC) January 2, 2020

Henderson has been unreal @LFC — nav phal (@navphal10) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson is on another level this season uno — EdB x LFC (@LFCDaily4) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson have been absolutely fantastic tonight!! #lfc — Håkan Asplund #96 (@hakan_asplund) January 2, 2020

Henderson has been phenomenal since the Fabinho injury. Having a really good game today again. #LFC #LIVSHU — LFC MNad (@LFC_mnm) January 2, 2020

Henderson putting in another 9/10 performance.



Fast becoming the worlds best centre mid #LFC — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) January 2, 2020

Henderson is amazing — Gas..... (@GasLFC) January 2, 2020

Salah, Gomez and Henderson have been absolutely outstanding. #LFC — Matty Green (@Majg18) January 2, 2020

Henderson has been fantastic to watch tonight #LFC — Lubabalo Ndzabe (@LNdzabe) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson is actually class #lfc — Robbie cowley (@robbiecowley8) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson has been immense for Liverpool tonight, absolutely bossed the midfield battle #LFC #LIVSHU — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) January 2, 2020

Title march

The win against United means that Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season and stay on course to win the title.

The Merseyside outfit are at the top of the standings at the moment with 58 points from 20 matches, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City, who have played 21 games.