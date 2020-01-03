Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

‘On another level’: Some Liverpool fans cannot contain themselves over ‘an unbelievable player’

Subhankar Mondal
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Henderson played well for Liverpool against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jordan Henderson against Sheffield United.

Henderson was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against United at Anfield on Thursday evening.

The former Sunderland midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 2-0.

 

The England international was superb in the middle of the park, as he drove the team forward, worked hard and stopped the opposition.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old midfielder took one shot, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, took 138 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and one interception.

Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Henderson and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Title march

The win against United means that Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season and stay on course to win the title.

The Merseyside outfit are at the top of the standings at the moment with 58 points from 20 matches, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City, who have played 21 games.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool tackles Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch