‘No chance’, ‘Inevitable massive profit’: Some Rangers fans react strongly to 24-year-old rumour

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Glen Kamara of Rangers



Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Arsenal have been scouting Glen Kamara.

According to The Daily Mail, scouts from Arsenal have been at the past six Rangers games to watch Kamara.

The Gunners released the 24-year-old midfielder in 2017, but it seems that the Premier League club are interested in re-signing the Finland international.

Rangers fans have given their take on the speculation on Kamara’s future, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Hope you’ve got £50 million @ollieyh — Jack Waller (@jackwaller66) December 31, 2019

Hands off. You had yer chance! — Fat Man Racing (@Fat_Man_Racing) December 31, 2019

Guy is so underrated — Aaron Ross (@AaronRo85) January 1, 2020

Mental just how cheap Kamara was and the inevitable massive profit! Hopefully no key players are allowed to leave in January. — ChaelPSonnen (@ChaelPSonnen2) December 31, 2019

No chance Gerrard will get rid of any his first team, 55 is within reach — 54ncounting (@weareglasgow55) December 31, 2019

Why go for a relegation battle? — Alfredco Morelos (@Pena_Cartel) December 31, 2019

Lot of cash involved if they want to buy. EPL teams ain't short and Kamara is the sort of player Arsenal are in serious need of.



Let the bidding commence at £7M? — SuperDooker (@SuperDooker) December 31, 2019

Doubt he would take the step down, to be honest.



He probably wants to win something. — Bing Killy (@BingKilly) January 1, 2020

Rangers stay

Kamara moved to Rangers from Dundee in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £50,000.

The former Arsenal prospect has established himself as an important player under manager Steven Gerrard, and it is hard to see the Gers sell him in the middle of the season.

After all, Rangers are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Gerrard will not want to sell his best players at any cost.