‘No chance’, ‘Inevitable massive profit’: Some Rangers fans react strongly to 24-year-old rumour

Christopher Martins Pereira of BSC Young Boys battles for possession with Glen Kamara of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at...
Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.Glen Kamara of Rangers

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Arsenal have been scouting Glen Kamara.

According to The Daily Mail, scouts from Arsenal have been at the past six Rangers games to watch Kamara.

The Gunners released the 24-year-old midfielder in 2017, but it seems that the Premier League club are interested in re-signing the Finland international.

 

Rangers fans have given their take on the speculation on Kamara’s future, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Rangers stay

Kamara moved to Rangers from Dundee in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £50,000.

The former Arsenal prospect has established himself as an important player under manager Steven Gerrard, and it is hard to see the Gers sell him in the middle of the season.

After all, Rangers are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Gerrard will not want to sell his best players at any cost.

Michel Aebischer and Glen Kamara during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

