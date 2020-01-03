Quick links

Neil McCann comments on Glen Kamara’s Rangers future

Dundee manager Neil McCann
Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly in demand.

Glen Kamara of Rangers

Neil McCann has told The Scottish Sun that Glen Kamara will not force a move away from Rangers despite reported interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leeds United among other clubs.

Kamara is one of the best and most important players in Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team.

According to The Sun, Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Villa and Leeds all are interested in securing the services of the Finland international midfielder from Rangers in the January transfer window.

 

McCann worked with the 24-year-old former Arsenal prospect at Dundee, and the former Rangers winger believes that the midfielder will not force a move out of Ibrox this month despite reported interest in him.

McCann told The Scottish Sun about Kamara: “Who knows what will happen — maybe Rangers will receive an offer they can’t reject.

“All I know is that Glen won’t be making waves. He loves it at Rangers and when I talk to him he’s desperate to be successful there.”

Rangers stay

Kamara is one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership, and given his importance in the Rangers team, it is hard to see manager Gerrard sanction a move away for him.

However, a big-money offer could tempt the Rangers board into cashing in on the midfielder, with The Herald claiming that the Gers value him at £8 million.

