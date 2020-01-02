Mojang confirms Minecraft servers are not shutting down in 2020

A Microsoft and Mojang employee has confirmed that the Minecraft severs aren't shutting down in 2020.

In case you required any further proof that the Minecraft servers aren't shutting down in 2020, a Mojang/Microsoft employee has tweeted that the game is not stopping.

Once more for the folks who missed the tweet the first time I posted it. Minecraft is NOT stopping, Mojang is NOT closing. #Minecraft https://t.co/V4Lzv97qOc — Helen Z #PAXSouth (@HelenAngel) January 2, 2020

Original story:

There's been a lot of stories lately about this and that popular mainstream product coming to an end this year. Users of Tik Tok have recently been victims of such rumours, and now there is lately genuine concern amongst some that Mojang are shutting down the Minecraft servers in 2020.

Minecraft continues to be an incredibly popular product on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and there's been particularly good news with the former as Sony have finally allowed cross-play to be implemented.

However, with the game becoming increasingly popular despite its long existence, do millions of established fans need to worry about Mojang shutting down its servers in 2020?

Is Minecraft shutting down in 2020?

No, Mojang isn't shutting down the Minecraft servers in 2020.

A recently published report has said that Mojang is planning to shut down the Minecraft servers on December 21, 2020, but the story is nothing more than a prank.

Some of the game's community have expressed their dismay over the devastating prospect, but there's no need to shed any tears as the doomsday isn't happening.

minecraft better not be shutting down, my 2020 is ruined already and it’s only been 4 hours #minecraft #saveminecraft pic.twitter.com/LdUZPKQMrx — kiky (@kikysodizzy) January 1, 2020

MINECRAFT IS SHUTTING DOWN ON DECEMBER 21, 2019??? SAY SIKE PLEASE — ʕ ·ᴥ·ʔ♡ (@daintypark) January 1, 2020

While some have poured their heart out on social media by virtually crying over the prospect of Minecraft dying, most have been smart enough to realise that the forewarned death is nothing more than a hoax designed to cause hysteria.

Just so everyone knows, Minecraft will not be shutting down and and is still going to push out updates for us to continue playing so stop spreading fake news. — Cory (@Cory35039484) January 1, 2020

Minecraft shutting down in 2020 rumour explained

The rumour about Minecraft shutting down in 2020 was started by a website called Channel 45 News.

This is a website that allows anyone to a create a prank news story and share it on Facebook to trick people.

"Mojang has announced on their Twitter that Minecraft will shut down their servers on December 21st, 2020," says the post Minecraft Will Shut Down Their Servers in Late 2020. "The founder, Markus Alexji Persson, known as “Notch,” says that he feels like 11 years was enough for the game’s period and it should say it’s farewells and leave the stores when the end of 2020 hits, according to his interview."

Obviously the above is nothing more than a prank as Mojang haven't announced anything on Twitter and the Channel 45 News website doesn't even attempt to feign legitimacy.

Most of the hysteria concerning the hoax has stemmed from people simply seeing the game's reported gravestone in the key snippet at the top of Google.

However, Mojang isn't shutting down the Minecraft servers this year so you needn't worry about your favourite game no longer being playable with your mates.