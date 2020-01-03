Mikel Arteta wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stay at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly wants to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told The Guardian that he wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club.

A recent report in The Mirror claimed that Aubameyang is “desperate” to leave Arsenal and is “unsettled” at the North London club.

The report stated that the 30-year-old Gabon international striker is considering a move away from the Gunners in the January transfer window.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta has said that he wants the former Borussia Dortmund star to stay at the Premier League club.

Arteta told The Guardian: “I don’t even think about that possibility with Auba; I want him here.”

Arsenal stay

Aubameyang - who himself recently told RMC Sport that he is committed to the Gunners - has been brilliant for Arsenal since he moved to the English club from Dortmund in 2018 and is the main goalscorer for the Gunners.

With Arteta’s side aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season and also win the Europa League, the former Saint-Etienne star will be a key figure in that quest.

According to WhoScored, Aubameyang has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 21 Premier League appearances, and has scored two goals in four Europa League games for the Gunners so far this season.