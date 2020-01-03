Mikel Arteta predicts whether Leeds United will be promoted

Leeds United are set to take on Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Football London that he thinks Leeds United will be promoted this season.

Leeds are set to take on Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday, and Arteta is under no illusions over the challenge that awaits his side.

Although Leeds play in the division below Arsenal, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have really impressed Arteta this season.

And the Gunners new boss feels that it is only a matter of time before Leeds are taking on Arsenal in the Premier League again.

“I do, yes,” Arteta said when asked if he thinks Leeds will be promoted.

“The way they play, the manner they behave, I follow their coach for a long time and I know how tough it will be to play against them.”

Leeds are now in a hugely commanding position in the Championship table, after building up a healthy advantage over third place.

The Whites lead the way in the second tier, and have a nine point gap inside the automatic promotion places.

Leeds will have their eyes on causing an upset at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, to prove that they are ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

However, Bielsa’s men’s task of winning could be made more difficult, as Arsenal have already improved significantly since Arteta’s arrival.