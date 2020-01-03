Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Michael Stewart hits out at Rangers director over Celtic fans comments

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers director Alastair Johnston, pays respect to the supporters who tragically lost their lives at the Ibrox Disaster prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers director Alastair Johnston has criticised some Celtic fans.

A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019. Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Michael Stewart has hit out at Alastair Johnston on Twitter for the former Rangers chairman’s comments about Celtic.

Former Rangers chairman Johnston has criticised Celtic fans who state that Rangers “died” in 2012.

Subscribe

Rangers went into administration and then liquidation in 2012 before starting out in the third division of Scottish football.

Johnston is now a director at Rangers, and he has hit back at Celtic fans for their stance that the Gers “died” in 2012.

 

Johnston told The Daily Record: “You were hearing all the words like the Rangers have disappeared, they have died, it was a new club and all the stuff which self-interested people tried to maintain.

“I always wondered about the mentality of certain Celtic supporters, not by any means most of them, who basically said our club died in February, 2012.

"You know what? If that was the end of Rangers and Celtic and if that was the end of the big game that started in 1888 (the first Old Firm meeting) all the way to 2012 - we won that game. The way you determine it by the number of times (54) we won the top division.”

General view outside the stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Manchester United and Hibernian midfielder Stewart, who earned four caps for Scotland and now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has hit out at Johnston for his comments about Celtic.

Title challenge

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, but Rangers are giving the Hoops a run for their money this time around.

Steven Gerrard’s side are just two points behind bitter Old Firm rivals and leaders Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Rangers director Alastair Johnston, pays respect to the supporters who tragically lost their lives at the Ibrox Disaster prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch