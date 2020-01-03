Michael Stewart hits out at Rangers director over Celtic fans comments

Glasgow Rangers director Alastair Johnston has criticised some Celtic fans.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Michael Stewart has hit out at Alastair Johnston on Twitter for the former Rangers chairman’s comments about Celtic.

Former Rangers chairman Johnston has criticised Celtic fans who state that Rangers “died” in 2012.

Subscribe

Rangers went into administration and then liquidation in 2012 before starting out in the third division of Scottish football.

Johnston is now a director at Rangers, and he has hit back at Celtic fans for their stance that the Gers “died” in 2012.

Johnston told The Daily Record: “You were hearing all the words like the Rangers have disappeared, they have died, it was a new club and all the stuff which self-interested people tried to maintain.

“I always wondered about the mentality of certain Celtic supporters, not by any means most of them, who basically said our club died in February, 2012.

"You know what? If that was the end of Rangers and Celtic and if that was the end of the big game that started in 1888 (the first Old Firm meeting) all the way to 2012 - we won that game. The way you determine it by the number of times (54) we won the top division.”

Former Manchester United and Hibernian midfielder Stewart, who earned four caps for Scotland and now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has hit out at Johnston for his comments about Celtic.

Can you imagine if another Scottish Club chairman came out said the opposite about Gers fans! Rangers as a club play up to the galleries far too often. On the pitch I have huge respect for what the manager and his team are doing but off it this sort of stuff doesn’t help anyone https://t.co/xabxCj05bG — Michael Stewart (@mstewart_23) January 2, 2020

Title challenge

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, but Rangers are giving the Hoops a run for their money this time around.

Steven Gerrard’s side are just two points behind bitter Old Firm rivals and leaders Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.