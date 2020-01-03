Quick links

Mark Lawrenson explains why Arsenal will beat Leeds

Arsenal face Leeds on Monday night.

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Birmingham,...

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Leeds will not give themselves a fair chance of beating Arsenal.

Lawrenson predicts Leeds will rotate their squad too much, rather than putting a full strength team out in Monday's FA Cup clash.

He told the BBC Leeds will still give a good account, but predicts a 2-0 home win for the Gunners.

 

The pundit says a cup run would be too distracting for Leeds amid a promotion push.

Lawrenson said: "I love watching Leeds play and they are good enough to give Arsenal a test too.

"But they have seen previous promotion challenges fade in the second half of the season and I don't think Marcelo Bielsa will want a cup run.

"Leeds will still come and have a go at Emirates Stadium, but I don't think they will do it with their first XI."

Arsenal are full of confidence again after a win against Manchester United in midweek, their first under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Leeds play with a desire to press teams and dominate possession, and the players will give Arsenal a test no matter who is selected.

But as Lawrenson points out, the Whites may need a full strength side to pull off an upset.

A weakened Leeds side lost in the third round to QPR last season, with Bielsa handing debuts to a number of youngsters.

Mikel Arteta the manager

