Mark Lawrenson explains why Arsenal will beat Leeds

Arsenal face Leeds on Monday night.

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Leeds will not give themselves a fair chance of beating Arsenal.

Lawrenson predicts Leeds will rotate their squad too much, rather than putting a full strength team out in Monday's FA Cup clash.

He told the BBC Leeds will still give a good account, but predicts a 2-0 home win for the Gunners.

The pundit says a cup run would be too distracting for Leeds amid a promotion push.

Lawrenson said: "I love watching Leeds play and they are good enough to give Arsenal a test too.

"But they have seen previous promotion challenges fade in the second half of the season and I don't think Marcelo Bielsa will want a cup run.

"Leeds will still come and have a go at Emirates Stadium, but I don't think they will do it with their first XI."

Arsenal are full of confidence again after a win against Manchester United in midweek, their first under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Leeds play with a desire to press teams and dominate possession, and the players will give Arsenal a test no matter who is selected.

But as Lawrenson points out, the Whites may need a full strength side to pull off an upset.

A weakened Leeds side lost in the third round to QPR last season, with Bielsa handing debuts to a number of youngsters.