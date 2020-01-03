Liverpool fans react to Roberto Firmino's display against Sheffield United

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino failed to get on the scoresheet in Jurgen Klopp's side's 2-0 victory yesterday.

Liverpool fans feel that Roberto Firmino needs a rest after his showing against Sheffield United.

Liverpool strolled to success against the Blades yesterday, as they picked up a 2-0 win at Anfield.

The Reds generally impressed, as they re-established their 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

But some Liverpool fans were less than impressed with Firmino’s performance.

And they feel that the Brazilian striker may need to be rested for a while, as he has played so much football recently.

give Firmino a full week rest. He looks so tired — Hairy Macancheese (@macncheese065) January 2, 2020

Probably the worst game of Firmino under Klopp. — Firminamino (@doktorilesigara) January 2, 2020

Also, bar one excellent shot that curled narrowly wide, that was one of Firmino's worst games for LFC. But even when he's getting his passes all wrong he still pops up everywhere, putting a shift in for the team. Elsewhere, Hendo superb, Gini sublime, and Gomez excellent again — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) January 2, 2020

Lfc why klopp keeps firmino for 90mins when is he is failing to make even a pass — Spicer (@spicyklan) January 2, 2020

Amazing how Firmino performed the past few games and then drops this stinker today — - (@LFC10ii) January 2, 2020

Firmino horrorclass man ugh wtf — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) January 2, 2020

Firmino just looks really tired. He's in need of a rest asap and lucky for us we have Everton next so Origi can deal with them all by himself. — Khalid (@Khalid14__) January 2, 2020

Firmino is so.....

Get him off.

He needs a rest.

Or a kick on the back sides — zainisaari (@zainisaari) January 2, 2020

Liverpool have an FA Cup game against Everton coming up at the weekend, and Jurgen Klopp is expected to make changes.

It could be that Firmino is left on the substitutes’ bench, as Liverpool look set to make a number of changes for the Merseyside debut.

Even without Firmino scoring last night, both his strike partners hit the back of the net, with goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah providing Klopp’s side with the three points.