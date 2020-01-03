Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Roberto Firmino's display against Sheffield United

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino failed to get on the scoresheet in Jurgen Klopp's side's 2-0 victory yesterday.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool competes for the ball with Gerson of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International...

Liverpool fans feel that Roberto Firmino needs a rest after his showing against Sheffield United.

Liverpool strolled to success against the Blades yesterday, as they picked up a 2-0 win at Anfield.

 

The Reds generally impressed, as they re-established their 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

But some Liverpool fans were less than impressed with Firmino’s performance.

And they feel that the Brazilian striker may need to be rested for a while, as he has played so much football recently.

Liverpool have an FA Cup game against Everton coming up at the weekend, and Jurgen Klopp is expected to make changes.

It could be that Firmino is left on the substitutes’ bench, as Liverpool look set to make a number of changes for the Merseyside debut.

Even without Firmino scoring last night, both his strike partners hit the back of the net, with goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah providing Klopp’s side with the three points.

