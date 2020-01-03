Leeds United's FA Cup clash a turning point for two exciting talents

Young Leeds United strikers will be hoping for involvement.

Eddie Nketiah's loan spell coming to an end presents a moment of truth for two Leeds United talents.

Both Ryan Edmondson and Kun Temenuzkhov will hope to make Leeds' squad to face Arsenal on Monday night.

At the very least they will want to travel to North London rather than being back at home watching the game on television

Both players will hope to take Nketiah's place in the squad as back up for Patrick Bamford.

Leeds are hoping to sign a replacement for the striker, but no deals are expected to be done before Monday.

Edmondson has been on the cusp of the Leeds' first team for two seasons, but has not made the step up.

He's a regular for the under-23s and was top scorer last season, but Marcelo Bielsa is not quite taken with the England under-19 international.

Kun Temenuzkhov is behind in the pecking order, but did feature at this stage last season as a substitute in Leeds' FA Cup defeat at QPR.

The young Bulgarian will be disappointed if he is not involved at all year on, even if a start is unlikely.

A decisive moment

Marcelo Bielsa's decision in regard to both players should shape the second half of their seasons.

Each of Edmondson and Temenuzkhov should view that it would be a waste to spend the rest of their campaigns in the under-23s.

If first team football is not on the agenda, then they need to look at loan spells.

A successful stint on loan could help catch Bielsa's eye for the future, and also set themselves up for future away from Elland Road if chances are going to happen.

If they have no involvement on Monday night, they each need to push for exits.