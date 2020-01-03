Quick links

Leeds United

Derby County

Leeds United fans react to Wayne Rooney's debut for Derby

Amir Mir
Wayne Rooney of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Barnsley at Pride Park Stadium on January 2, 2020 in Derby, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wayne Rooney and his Derby County side will come up against Leeds United in April.

Wayne Rooney of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Barnsley at Pride Park Stadium on January 2, 2020 in Derby, England.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have reacted to Wayne Rooney's debut for Derby County, and it is fair to say that they weren't impressed with what they saw. 

Rooney helped Derby to a 2-1 win against Barnsley, which was broadcast live on Sky Sports, and the Leeds fans found Sky's coverage over his first game in the second-tier of English football as 'embarrassing' and over the top.  

The former England man provided an assist during the game, and the Leeds supporters managed to find a brilliant stat involving Rooney's debut performance v Barnsley compared to when their goalkeeper Kiko Casilla played against the same club in September. 

 

The Leeds faithful on Twitter pointed out that Casilla made more passes (44 - WhoScored] against Barnsley than Rooney did during his debut Championship performance [25 - Sky Sports].

Some even pointed out that Casilla made more passes [34 - WhoScored] against their promotion rivals West Brom on New Year's Day than Rooney did against the relegations strugglers. 

All in all, the Leeds faithful cannot wait to come up against Rooney, with Leeds taking on the Rams in April at Pride Park - the duo have already met at Elland Road. 

Wayne Rooney of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Barnsley at Pride Park Stadium on January 2, 2020 in Derby, England.

Last season, Spygate added extra spice and bite to Leeds v Derby. And it all ended with Frank Lampard's side coming out on top during that dramatic second-leg play-off semi-final.

Considering the two are set to meet so deep into the season in a few months time, either Leeds will be promoted and they can rub it in Derby's faces or they may find themselves going the other way. Either way, it will be an epic battle.  

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Rooney's debut for Derby: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch