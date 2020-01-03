Leeds United fans react to Wayne Rooney's debut for Derby

Wayne Rooney and his Derby County side will come up against Leeds United in April.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have reacted to Wayne Rooney's debut for Derby County, and it is fair to say that they weren't impressed with what they saw.

Rooney helped Derby to a 2-1 win against Barnsley, which was broadcast live on Sky Sports, and the Leeds fans found Sky's coverage over his first game in the second-tier of English football as 'embarrassing' and over the top.

The former England man provided an assist during the game, and the Leeds supporters managed to find a brilliant stat involving Rooney's debut performance v Barnsley compared to when their goalkeeper Kiko Casilla played against the same club in September.

The Leeds faithful on Twitter pointed out that Casilla made more passes (44 - WhoScored] against Barnsley than Rooney did during his debut Championship performance [25 - Sky Sports].

Some even pointed out that Casilla made more passes [34 - WhoScored] against their promotion rivals West Brom on New Year's Day than Rooney did against the relegations strugglers.

All in all, the Leeds faithful cannot wait to come up against Rooney, with Leeds taking on the Rams in April at Pride Park - the duo have already met at Elland Road.

Last season, Spygate added extra spice and bite to Leeds v Derby. And it all ended with Frank Lampard's side coming out on top during that dramatic second-leg play-off semi-final.

Considering the two are set to meet so deep into the season in a few months time, either Leeds will be promoted and they can rub it in Derby's faces or they may find themselves going the other way. Either way, it will be an epic battle.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Rooney's debut for Derby:

Kiko Casilla passes vs West Brom: 27



Kalvin Phillips passes vs West Brom: 34



Kiko & Kalvin > Rooney — Chadwick (@MChadwick94) January 2, 2020

#LUFC goalkeeper Kiko Casilla completed more passes (32) against Barnsley back in September than #DCFC captain Wayne Rooney completed against Barnsley (25) tonight. pic.twitter.com/wJxdrOcfWz — Josh Akers (@joshakers93) January 2, 2020

32. The irony. — James (@JamesLUFC) January 3, 2020

Wayne Rooney jogging around the centre circle like a pub league Pirlo, don’t even @ me. ‍♂️



Can’t wait to watch Phillips run through him like a train #dcfc #lufc — BradfordBielsa (@BradfordBielsa) January 2, 2020

Can’t believe it’s taken until now for the sky commentators to mention that Wayne Rooney is on the pitch for his debut. You’d think they would have mentioned it. — lufc Mat (@ocukgilly) January 2, 2020

Did you mention it was Rooney’s debut https://t.co/ciUEwtAC9V — Joel LUFC (@lufc_joel) January 2, 2020

Is it fair to say that Rooney isn’t really up to the pace of this game? #lufc — Ben (@Ben_Paul) January 2, 2020

Sky trying not to mention Rooney for 5 seconds #DCFC pic.twitter.com/xxuKxkJwHl — Oli WΔlker - Yorkshire Not English (@LUFC__Oli) January 2, 2020

It was actually embarrassing how much sky sports were creaming over Wayne Rooney, I was half expecting Michael Aspel to come out with a big red book "this is your life" #lufc — LEEDS UNITED SHOUT-OUTS (@LUFCFollowBoost) January 2, 2020

Rooney? Does he play for derby now? Should have mentioned lads — Jack (@JackLUFC__) January 2, 2020