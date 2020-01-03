Leeds United fans react to links with Southampton's Che Adams

Leeds United are said to be keen on signing Southampton striker Che Adams this month.

Leeds United fans are excited over rumours that they want to sign Southampton striker Che Adams.

The Telegraph claim that Adams is on Leeds’ wishlist for January, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side seek a striker.

Leeds have been dealt a blow, as Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by Arsenal.

Leeds are now short of options up-front, as they only have minimal players to pick from who can play there.

But Leeds fans are hugely excited over rumours that Adams could come in, as they feel he could be a huge weapon.

Che Adams and Luke Freeman would be outrageous replacements if we can pull it off #LUFC — SBilton (@Bilton_6) January 2, 2020

Just sign Joe Lolley and Che Adams, spend 15 million to make 200, simple mathematics #lufc — Barry Dunne (@BazDunne) January 2, 2020

Rumours is all so far, but if we get Che Adams and keep him fit, it'll be a massive step towards seeing us over the line. Could even play him wide or off Bamford. #LUFC #MOT — Graham Hoey (@G_Hoey) January 2, 2020

Get Che Adams now - don’t leave it until the final day of the window, look what happened to the farce involving Daniel James. Not strengthening this time last year cost us promotion, just learn from that disastrous cock up. A new CB would go amiss either, we are too vulnerable. — Iain Groundwell (@Hauxley1) January 2, 2020

If Leeds pull of signing Che Adams, dare I say it... we will be going to the premier league #lufc — Bails (@BaileyDJ13) January 2, 2020

I will call it now. #lufc sign Che Adams and we’re playing premier league football next season. He’s exactly what this side needs and fits the Bielsa criteria in every way. — Silky (@silkyjohn30) January 1, 2020

Adams has struggled since moving to Southampton, but he has proven to be a major threat at Championship level before.

The rapid forward was a weapon for Birmingham City last season, when his speed and finishing caused defences across the division big issues.

The only issue is that Patrick Bamford seems to be Leeds’ first choice up-front, and Southampton would surely not let Adams go without guarantees that he was going to play regularly.