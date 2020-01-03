Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United fans react to links with Southampton's Che Adams

John Verrall
Che Adams of Southampton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are said to be keen on signing Southampton striker Che Adams this month.

Che Adams of Southampton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Leeds United fans are excited over rumours that they want to sign Southampton striker Che Adams.

The Telegraph claim that Adams is on Leeds’ wishlist for January, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side seek a striker.

Leeds have been dealt a blow, as Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by Arsenal.

 

Leeds are now short of options up-front, as they only have minimal players to pick from who can play there.

But Leeds fans are hugely excited over rumours that Adams could come in, as they feel he could be a huge weapon.

Adams has struggled since moving to Southampton, but he has proven to be a major threat at Championship level before.

The rapid forward was a weapon for Birmingham City last season, when his speed and finishing caused defences across the division big issues.

The only issue is that Patrick Bamford seems to be Leeds’ first choice up-front, and Southampton would surely not let Adams go without guarantees that he was going to play regularly.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch