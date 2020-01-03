Quick links

Leeds United fans react to Liam Cooper's apology

Liam Cooper of Leeds United is pushed by Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on...
Leeds defender apologised for his foul language in defeat at Fulham last month.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has issued an apology after swearing near to a young ball boy.

Cooper explained via his Twitter page that the FA alerted Cooper to a complaint following Leeds' defeat to Fulham in December.

Cooper said he has offered a gesture to Fulham and takes his responsibility as club captain seriously, wanting to represent the club in the best light possible.

 

Recognising that in the heat of the moment, he may have let his standards slip, Cooper comes across well with his apology.

Cooper's message brought a split response from Leeds supporters.

One perspective was to praise him for his sensible approach to take responsibility and try to make amends.

The second was to express anger that he was even forced into an apology in the first place.

Here is a look at some of the responses to Cooper's message...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

