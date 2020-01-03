Leeds United fans react to Liam Cooper's apology

Leeds defender apologised for his foul language in defeat at Fulham last month.

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has issued an apology after swearing near to a young ball boy.

Cooper explained via his Twitter page that the FA alerted Cooper to a complaint following Leeds' defeat to Fulham in December.

Cooper said he has offered a gesture to Fulham and takes his responsibility as club captain seriously, wanting to represent the club in the best light possible.

Recognising that in the heat of the moment, he may have let his standards slip, Cooper comes across well with his apology.

Cooper's message brought a split response from Leeds supporters.

One perspective was to praise him for his sensible approach to take responsibility and try to make amends.

The second was to express anger that he was even forced into an apology in the first place.

Here is a look at some of the responses to Cooper's message...

We all make “ mistakes” when we’re passionate . No harm done . MOT PL. — AltrinchamWhite (@AltrinchamWhite) January 2, 2020

Well done Liam. Top man & Our Captain #lufc #MOT . — Marc F (@billywigwam13) January 2, 2020

Imagine hearing bad language at a football match — Matt (@LUFCWAFFLE) January 2, 2020

In the heat of the battle... These things happen, anyone who thinks otherwise ain't played Football.... — Nick Smith (@Judgesmyth1) January 2, 2020

Well said Liam, probably heard worse language @ home.

Don’t change — John v (@VauseV) January 2, 2020

Top man, but how soft is this world now. They were time wasting majorly. — Daniel Hearn (@danielhearn_) January 2, 2020

Respect — Edwin Shelton Roberts (@Edwinsheltonro2) January 2, 2020