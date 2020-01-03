Leeds reportedly keen on 'powerful' player who's been compared to Ronaldo

Leeds United are reportedly hoping to bring proven Championship goal machine Che Adams on loan to Elland Road from Southampton.

Leeds United are currently being linked with a player who not only is a proven goalscorer at Championship levels but has previously been compared to one of the greatest strikers of all time.

In the summer, Che Adams joined Southampton from Birmingham City on a five-year-deal for a reported £15million fee after three years at St Andrew's, where he scored 38 goals in 123 appearances (BBC Sport).

Last term, the 23-year-old scored an impressive 22 goals from 46 Championship appearances, plus five assists (Transfermarkt), for a side which endured a difficult season, narrowly beating relegation after a points deduction.

However, Adams has struggled at Southampton, without a competitive goal to his name and just eight Premier League starts - and with Danny Ings now in great form, he may struggle even further for game time for the Saints.

As a result, The Telegraph has linked him with a loan switch to Leeds - who are on the lookout for a new targetman after Eddie Nketiah's loan at Elland Road was cut short - while the Daily Mail claims West Bromwich Albion are also in the hunt for his services.

In a feature about Adams in The Guardian from April this year, the striker was described by his ex-teammate Omar Bogle as a "more physical version" of Jermain Defoe, while Ilkeston ex-colleague Matt Baker lineked him to Brazil legend Ronaldo.

"He reminds me a little bit of the old Ronaldo," said Baker. "He had that raw ability. I wouldn’t say he was electric quick but he was powerful and strong. He would brush people off and he could go through people. And he always had a finish at the end of it."