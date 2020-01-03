'Legit makes me teary', 'goosebumps': Some Leeds fans react to post shared by club

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion played out a draw and, after the Elland Road game, Marcelo Bielsa and Slaven Bilic were seen in an embrace and conversation.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about Slaven Bilic's complimentary comments about Elland Road head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites headed to The Hawthorns to lock horns with the Baggies in a highly anticipated Championship clash on New Year's Day and the two high-flyers played out a 1-1 draw.

West Brom defender Semi Ajayi scored at both ends for a result which kept Leeds above Albion on goal difference and left both sides nine points clear of third-placed Brentford.

Bilic and Bielsa were seen in a long embrace and in conversation following the full-time whistle in the West Midlands and the Croatian was full of praise for his Argentine counterpart.

"I rate myself and I am a confident guy," Bilic said after the game, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post. "But Bielsa is Bielsa.

"It’s a privilege to compete with him and to talk football with him, especially when you feel it’s a two-way thing. He’s an unbelievable guy. It’s great to have him in the league."

Last season, there appeared to be a fair bit of animosity between the various promotion challengers, so quite a few Leeds fans were happy to see such mutual respect between the division's standout teams.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

#Respect from Slaven Bilić: "Bielsa is Bielsa. It’s a privilege to compete with him and to talk football with him. He’s an unbelievable guy. It’s great to have him in the league." pic.twitter.com/udhOwd9shp — Leeds United (@LUFC) 2 January 2020

Bilic gets it. Greatness recognises greatness. Take note Fat Frank, Alex Neil and Dean Smith — Matt Vare (@Matt_Vare) 2 January 2020

Got a lot of time for Bilic as manager, doesn't spout rubbish just calls the game as it was. Nice to see 2 managers with such a mutual respect for each other. — Mark Mortimer (@morti59) 2 January 2020

Two fantastic Managers acknowledging and complimenting each other, what you love to see in the Game! — BecchioWellPlaced (@RyanLUFC91) 2 January 2020

2 greats guys with 2 great clubs playing scintillating football.. It's great to see that. — Alan Thompson (@thombo1987) 2 January 2020

*cue Titanic music* — David Guile (@ellandduck) 2 January 2020

Absolutely love Bilic. Hope they go up with us — J a c k k (@Jack_Webb95) 2 January 2020

This legit makes me teary. Such a beautiful sight not seen enough. A lot of respect for Bilic after that. — SJWilson30 (@SJWilson30) 2 January 2020

This is how football should be Once the battle is over. — JT1919 (@JohnmjtJt1919) 2 January 2020

Leeds WBA

Going up — (@NockyWBA) 2 January 2020

I got goosebumps reading that. — Louise Winter (@Louise_Winter) 2 January 2020

Naaaaaw — Hoofball Out (@HOlufc) 2 January 2020

Leeds are next in action on Monday night as they head to Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup, while the Baggies play in the competition on the Sunday, heading to fellow Championship side Charlton.