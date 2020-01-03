Manager hints at exciting development for young Aston Villa attacking ace

Aston Villa winger Andre Green will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Aston Villa winger Andre Green could be in line for an exciting positional change following his loan switch to Charlton Athletic, according to Addicks manager Lee Bowyer.

The 21-year-old Villa academy graduate saw his loan at Preston North End cut short after barely being utilised by the Lilywhites in the first half of the season - four substitute appearances in the Championship and two starts in the League Cup.

Given Green's lack of game time at Deepdale, Villa made the decision to recall him, and immediately loan him out to Charlton, who recently lost the services of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko to injury.

Bowyer noted how Leko - an out-and-out winger - did superbly for Charlton as a second striker, and admitted that he is "looking for the same sort of things" from Green, whose debut could come in the FA Cup this weekend.

"We’re looking forward to working with him. He’s a young, exciting player who is quick," Bowyer told the official Charlton website. "Last season he helped Villa get into the Premier League, so for me it is very exciting.

"You need a bit of pace in the team and Andre has that. He can play out wide but also up top, like a Karlan [Grant], or like a Leko. Leko was an out-and-out winger when he came and we used him as a second striker and he got five goals and four assists. We’ll be looking for the same sort of things from Andre. In one-v-one situations he’s very good, he can provide for others, so we’re just looking to get him on the ball in the final third."

Green, like fellow Solihull ace Jack Grealish, is an exciting attacking player, and should he impress in a more advanced attacking position for the Championship side over the remainder of the season, it would mean another string to his bow for when he's back at Villa Park, and certainly some food for thought for Dean Smith.