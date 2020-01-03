Klopp would reportedly 'love' 13-goal star at Liverpool - but he faces Madrid battle

Victor Osimhen's superb Ligue 1 form at Lille could reportedly see him move to Premier League leaders Liverpool - will Jurgen Klopp get his man?

Jurgen Klopp would ‘love’ to bring Victor Osimhen to Liverpool in the January transfer window, according to The Express, though Real Madrid are threatening to nab the Lille forward from under their nose.

Say the words ‘transfer window’ to anyone at the Stade Pierre Mauroy and you’re likely to be greeted with a rather icy stare. After losing Nicolas Pepe, Thiago Mendes and Rafael Leao last summer, Lille are once again set to have their talented young squad torn apart by hungry vultures.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have their beady eyes firmly fixed on not one, not two but three Lille players. Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and all-action midfielder Boubakary Soumare are in the sights of the 13-time European champions – and so too is a striker in the form of his young life.

And reports that Osimhen has admirers at the Santiago Bernabau won’t be well received at Anfield.

Liverpool are huge fans of the Nigerian international, an aggressive and two-footed centre-forward who has earned comparisons to the great Didier Drogba while plundering 13 goals in his debut season in French football.

According to The Express, Klopp would ‘love’ to work with an attacker capable of adding some much-needed depth to a star-studded yet rather lightweight frontline. Divock Origi may be Liverpool’s man for the big occasion but Osimhen arguably has a far higher ceiling.

But while Liverpool are the kings of the World right now, there’s not many players who say no to Real Madrid. And with Karim Benzema the only member of Zinedine Zidane’s squad to score more than three La Liga goals all season long, don’t be surprised if Florentino Perez is plotting a big bid with the Spanish throne in his sights.