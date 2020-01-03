Jurgen Klopp speaks about Takumi Minamino possibly making his debut vs Everton

New signing Takumi Minamino is yet to feature for Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke to the club's official website about new signing Takumi Minamino's chances of making a debut in the derby against Everton on Sunday.

The Reds secured the signing of the Japanese international ahead of a number of other teams linked with a move for him. Minamino has shown the world what he is capable of already having scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 22 games for Salzburg this season.

Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window a couple of years ago and the big Dutchman's scored in his first appearance against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Reds now face their Merseyside rivals again in the same round of the same competition and Klopp was asked if Minamino could follow van Dijk's footsteps by making his debut in the derby.

Klopp said: "Virg was injured before, he didn’t play for a while I think for Southampton. So, when he came in, I remember the morning session, I decided in the morning because it was not the actual plan; then, in the morning I just thought, ‘Why not? Come on, let’s give it a try.’ It was obviously a good decision that time.

"Takumi is here and had three sessions with the team now, that’s not so much. But it’s football still.

"He had kind of time off when Salzburg went into the winter break, he had time off and we were not allowed to bring him here to train with us in that time. He was back in Japan, which was nice as well. He came here in a good shape. So, let’s see.”

Liverpool's biggest priority at the moment is the Premier League. The Reds are on course to lift their first league title in three decades but with their fierce local rivals coming to Anfield, Klopp is likely to go in with a strong squad.

It is unlikely that Minamino will start the game but should he get an opportunity and score against Everton, he will become an instant hero to Liverpool fans everywhere.