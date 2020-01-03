Quick links

Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Jordan Henderson was brilliant for Liverpool against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of Jordan Henderson to the club’s official website.

Klopp raved about the England international midfielder following his performance for Liverpool in their win against Sheffield United at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was brilliant in the middle of the park, as he drove the team forward, worked hard and stopped the opposition.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Henderson took one shot, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, took 138 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and one interception.

So far this season, the former Sunderland midfielder has made 16 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in...

Praise

Liverpool manager Klopp has praised the England international, and he has also shared the conversation he has had with Henderson over his position.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website about Henderson: “Yes, he's exceptional. Yes, he's outstanding. Gini and Hendo, because they had the biggest number of games, what they have played there is just incredible, absolutely incredible. I don't take that for granted one second. If anybody who is with us doesn't see the quality of Jordan Henderson, I can't help.

“Is Hendo the perfect player? No. Do I know anybody who is? No. Is he unbelievably important to us? Yes. He didn't like the position, No.6, when he saw how good Fabinho is! I asked him, two or three weeks ago, when he played already exceptional in the position, 'You don't like the position, right?’. He was laughing. Before that he played centre-half.”

Title triumph

The win against United means that Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

