Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool youngster who's in the squad for Everton

Liverpool are due to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed to the Liverpool Echo that Rhian Brewster will be in his side’s squad for their FA Cup clash against Everton at the weekend.

Brewster has been kept around Liverpool’s first team this season, but his chances in the senior side have been limited so far.

The 19-year-old forward has only played twice for Liverpool’s first team this term, with both his appearances so far coming in the League Cup.

But it seems that Klopp is considering giving the teenager another chance on Sunday.

“Nothing happens and Rhian will be in the squad tomorrow and then we will see,” he said. “Rhian is back in training.”

If Brewster is given the nod to start for Liverpool it could be the biggest game of his career to date.

Although Liverpool will rotate their side, they will be desperate to strike a blow to their local rivals, Everton, by knocking them out the cup.

Brewster is regarded as one of Liverpool’s top up and coming talents and the Merseyside derby would be a fine stage to showcase his ability.

Liverpool have already beaten Everton once at Anfield this term, with Klopp’s men running out 5-2 winners last time the two sides met.