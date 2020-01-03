Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool man who definitely won't play against Everton

Liverpool are set to take on Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday, as Jurgen Klopp's side look to put their local rivals out of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Naby Keita definitely won’t play for Liverpool against Everton at the weekend.

Keita was due to start for Liverpool last night, but picked up a problem in the warm-up and had to be replaced by James Milner in Liverpool’s side.

Thankfully for the Reds, that disruption to their team did not affect them negatively, as Liverpool still went on to beat Sheffield United 2-0.

But Keita could now be set for a spell on the sidelines, with Klopp confirming that the midfielder would not feature in this weekend’s Merseyside derby.

“I don't know exactly what he has, it was his groin, but I can say he won't be involved against Everton,” Klopp said.

“That makes it 12 senior players we had available (on Thursday), plus the kids. That's not cool.

“I don't know how long it will take, but he won't be ready for Sunday.”

It is unclear just how seriously Liverpool will take the FA Cup this season, as they have other commitments.

The Reds will surely not want to risk too many injuries, which means that Klopp could rotate against Everton.

Liverpool have already beaten Everton once this season after resting many of their regular starters, and Klopp will hope for a similar result on Sunday.