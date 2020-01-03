Jose Mourinho names Tottenham player he wants to pen a new long-term contract

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has been on the verge of a first-team breakthrough.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he wants Troy Parrott to sign a new contract.

Parrott is regarded as Tottenham’s finest prospect, and has been on the edge of the first-team squad all season at the age of 17.

Spurs have been unable to tie down the youngster to a new deal so far, though.

Parrott’s current deal only runs until the end of next season, with interest mounting in the youngster.

And Mourinho is now urging Parrott to pen a new contract, as he thinks that will aid player and club.

“The next step for him is to sign a new contract at the club long-term and then it is for everyone to decide what is the best for is development,” Mourinho said.

“In this club we care about our players. It is also to find the best pathway to develop.”

Parrott could be given a chance in Tottenham’s team at the weekend, when they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Mourinho has confirmed that the teenager will be in his side’s squad, but whether he will start remains to be seen.

If Parrott can impress, he could move himself up the pecking order for a more regular spot in Tottenham’s team, especially now Harry Kane is out with injury.