Jose Mourinho delivers his promise as new face is pictured in Tottenham training

Tottenham Hotspur trained on Friday ahead of their FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough.

Jose Mourinho has stuck to his promise after calling one of Tottenham Hotspur's Under-18s into first-team training.

Speaking in November, the Tottenham manager told Football.London he'd been impressed by the left-back, Dennis Cirkin.

"OK, he's 17," the Portuguese said. "But he’s a kid with a lot of quality, and I look forward to bringing him to train with us, and to help his development."

Five weeks on, Cirkin's time appears to have arrived, with the Irish-born England youth international pictured trailing Erik Lamela at Tottenham's Enfield Training Centre (official club website).

Whether or not Cirkin will be involved in Tottenham's FA Cup third-round tie at Middlesbrough on Sunday remains to be seen, however.

The versatile teen has played most of his football this season in the U18s, and only has a handful of U23 outings to his name.

Cirkin signed his first professional contract at Tottenham shortly after Mourinho's vow.

He is described by Spurs as being "(a) talented left-back who reads the game well and isn't shy of pushing forward to support the attack" (official club website)

