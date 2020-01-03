How to get the 2020 predictions Instagram filter - step-by-step guide!

If the turn of the decade and the start of a brand new year is less exciting and more daunting for you, then don't worry as Instagram is here to determine how your year will turn out.

Their brand new animated filter feature is all the rage at the mo' and it's all about uncovering who you really are.

From which Disney character you are most like to which Hogwarts house you belong in, there are all kinds of character tests.

But it is the latest addition to their filter roster that everyone's now after. It predicts how 2020 will turn out for you!

So if you're wanting to know whether your year will be filled with riches and success or heartbreak and sadness, here's how to get the 2020 predictions filter on Instagram.

What is the 2020 predictions filter?

The filter has been created by an AR (augmented reality) filter Filippo Soccini, who goes by the Instagram handle @filippo.soccini.

Filippo has been responsible for creating a variety of filters, including one based on Disney's Up, Lilo and Stitch and Stranger Things.

How does the 2020 predictions filter work?

When you open up the filter on your camera, it's pretty simple to use. A black box saying '2020 predictions' appears on your forehead.

As soon as you press and hold the record button on your camera, the predictions begin to flick through until one is randomly selected for you.

Find out whether you will be tired, hungry, sad, watching Netflix, reading books, married, drunk, or single. There are many predictions - too many to count - and although it is randomly generated, after trying the app a few times, we found we continually landed on the same three.

How to get the 2020 predictions filter on Instagram

Although Instagram have created their own new year filter, it is Filippo's AR one that users are really after.

To find out what the year holds in store for you, you need to head to Filippo's Instagram account.

When you're on his Insta profile, go to the filter section. Here you can access and save all of the filters that he has created, including the 2020 predictions filter.

