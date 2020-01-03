How to get the Pokémon Instagram filter - unleash your inner Pikachu now!

Instagram is taking the fight to Snapchat with a range of new filters!

"Which Pokémon am I?" has been an age-old question for Pokémon fans for well over two decades now.

After watching Ash and his crew venture off into the world of Pokémon training in the animated TV shows or becoming our very own Pokémon trainer in video game form, which Pokémon we are most like is something that fans have always wanted to know.

Now, thanks to a filter on the social media site Instagram, fans have finally found a way to discover which Pokémon they are truly like.

But just how do you get the filter in question?

The Pokémon filter on Instagram

The 'Which Pokémon' Instagram filter was created by the user @hughesp1 and it features a scrolling reel of Pokémon which, when you start recording, picks out a Pokémon to label you as.

How to get the filter

Head over to the Instagram app on your phone and open the self-facing camera. Once in camera mode, you should have a selection of filters at the bottom of the screen, simply select the Pokémon filter, easily identifiable thanks to the iconic Poké Ball icon. If the filter isn't among the selection, you can head over to @hughesp1 and can find the filter on their profile or, if you're reading on mobile, you can find the filter easily here. Allow the filter to scan your face and when it's ready to go a sign should appear above your head that reads: "What Pokémon are you?" Then just hold down the record button and your Pokémon alter ego shall be revealed.

Which Pokémon are available?

Unfortunately, the filter doesn't contain all 800+ Pokémon that have been created since 1996 but instead contains the adorable pocket monsters from the first generation of Pokémon, which is still plenty of options to choose from and features some long-running fan-favourites such as Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur and more.