Quick links

Premier League

Harvey Elliott delighted at his Premier League debut for Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is substituted for Harvey Elliott during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 24, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has taken to Instagram to express his delight at making his debut in the Premier League for the Reds.

Elliott came on as a substitute during Liverpool’s win against Sheffield United at Anfield in league on Thursday evening.

The 16-year-old winger replaced Mohamed Salah in the second minute of injury time, and the teenager is overjoyed to have finally played for the Reds in the Premier League.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Great team performance from the boys today! On a personal note, I’m delighted to make my Premier league debut for my childhood club!#LFC

A post shared by Harvey Elliott (@harveyelliott07) on

One for the future

Elliot joined Liverpool in the summer of 2019 after leaving Fulham, and the winger is rated highly and is expected to be a regular in manager Jurgen Klopp’s side in the coming years.

The England Under-17 international is only 16 years of age, and it is clear that the teenager will not be a ready to play week in and week out for the Reds anytime soon.

However, getting valuable minutes in competitive football for Liverpool from time to time will aid in his development and progress.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Harvey Elliott of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch