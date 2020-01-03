Harvey Elliott delighted at his Premier League debut for Liverpool

Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has taken to Instagram to express his delight at making his debut in the Premier League for the Reds.

Elliott came on as a substitute during Liverpool’s win against Sheffield United at Anfield in league on Thursday evening.

The 16-year-old winger replaced Mohamed Salah in the second minute of injury time, and the teenager is overjoyed to have finally played for the Reds in the Premier League.

One for the future

Elliot joined Liverpool in the summer of 2019 after leaving Fulham, and the winger is rated highly and is expected to be a regular in manager Jurgen Klopp’s side in the coming years.

The England Under-17 international is only 16 years of age, and it is clear that the teenager will not be a ready to play week in and week out for the Reds anytime soon.

However, getting valuable minutes in competitive football for Liverpool from time to time will aid in his development and progress.